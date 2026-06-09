Selena Gomez sends message to Benny Blanco during separation: 'My baby'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025

Selena Gomez is sending a message in a bottle to Benny Blanco from across the pond.

The pop star, 33, has been in London filming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building for the past few weeks while her music-producer husband, 38, remains in the US. As they navigate long-distance, Gomez took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 8, with a longing message.

“I miss my baby,” she wrote alongside a picture of Blanco in work mode. The Emmy-nominated actress also shared a picture of her marquise diamond engagement ring.

Blanco, 38, got down on one knee in 2024, and tied the knot mere months ago in September 2025.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in December 2023, previously opened up about how they manage long-distance due to work. Speaking on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty last year, Gomez said that “trust” is the most important thing and that building trust takes time and effort.

“I know just hearing from him one time, check in with me and say, ‘I love you, and I hope the day is going well,’ I just feel safe,” she shared.

Blanco admitted that it took some time to understand each other’s needs. “I feel like, at the beginning, there were a few almost sabotages. At the very beginning, in her first few trips away, she was still gaining that trust. So there were moments [of sincere doubt],” he recalled.