'House of the Dragon' cast reunites for season 3 world premiere

'House of the Dragon' season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on June 21

Westeros is approaching one of its deadliest wars in history as House of the Dragon season 3 inches closer.

The world premiere of the highly-anticipated third season took place at London’s Odeon West End on Monday, June 8.

Returning Season 3 cast includes Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra, Olivia Cook as Queen Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole. Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell return as King Aegon II Targaryen and Aemond Targaryen.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the upcoming season covers the events of George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood — a prequel novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Speaking on the red carpet, Emma D’Arcy teased the high-stakes landscape of season 3. “I think the scale of the whole show has kind of been a gear change,” she revealed, adding that the gear-change can be seen as early as the first episode.

According to HBO’s official TV schedule, the season premiere is set to be one of the show’s longest episodes with a total runtime of 72 minutes.

When does 'House of the Dragon' season 3 premiere?

House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 21. It will consist of eight episodes premiering weekly on Sunday.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 3

House of the Dragon season 3 will be available to stream weekly on HBO Max.