‘Enola Holmes 3’ brings wedding chaos and missing Sherlock shock

Netflix recently released the first trailer of Enola Holmes 3, showing the iconic Millie Bobby Brown back as the clever young detective.

The 22-year-old actress once again gets pulled into very dangerous mystery at a very personal moment in her life.

This time, Enola is preparing for her wedding in Malta to Lord Tewkesbury when everything suddenly goes off track.

So instead of calm celebration, she is dragged into a new case which is about the shocking disappearance of Sherlock Holmes.

The situation, however, turns into her toughest challenge yet in no time, mixing family trouble with some serious investigation.

The trailer shows Enola dealing with pressure from all sides. She is thinking about her future, her relationship and the idea of leaving her name behind, while also trying to solve a fast moving crime.

At the same time, Dr. John Watson appears with urgent news that push her deeper into the mystery.

The film continue the story which started in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2, where she proved herself as strong detective in her own right.

Directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, the second part is also set to bring back familiar characters, including Eudoria Holmes and Moriarty.