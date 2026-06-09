Cardi B shows love for New York with NBA Finals halftime show performance

Cardi B steals the show at the NBA Finals halftime show

Cardi B brought Madison Square Garden to its feet during the NBA Finals halftime show.

The Grammy-winning rapper took center court for a surprise halftime performance during Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday, June 8.

The performance opened with dancers dressed in orange Knicks-inspired jersey outfits as cameras scanned the crowd before revealing Cardi seated courtside. She then grabbed the microphone and launched into Bodega Baddie, one of the standout tracks from her latest album, Am I the Drama?

The Bronx native then made her way toward centre court, where she kept the momentum going with her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow.

After wrapping up the halftime show, Cardi returned to her seat to watch the remainder of the game. She was joined by her four-year-old son, Wave, for the second half.

Though the set lasted only a few minutes, it added another memorable New York moment to Cardi’s growing list of hometown appearances. The rapper has long been a vocal supporter of the Knicks and has regularly been spotted courtside at games over the years, including Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals last year alongside NFL beau Stefon Diggs.

The appearance comes shortly after Cardi concluded her Little Miss Drama Tour, which included two Madison Square Garden dates earlier this year.