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Prince Harry receives fresh warning as Meghan faces big challenge

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced to take urgent action amid 'painful' reality check
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 16, 2026

Prince Harry receives fresh warning as Meghan faces big challenge
Prince Harry receives fresh warning as Meghan faces big challenge

Prince Harry may have landed in a difficult dilemma as Meghan Markle is ready to take on an important task for their survival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adapted to a ‘divide and conquer’ strategy as they both follow their separate paths professionally. While Harry has been concentrating on his charities, Meghan has been working hard to promote As Ever.

However, people close to the Sussexes are raising alarm bells for Harry as cracks begin to appear in Meghan’s resolve. Reports have claimed that Meghan is ‘basically the breadwinner’ for the family but she needs Harry to step up.

“Meghan can ignore a lot of criticism,” a source told Closer magazine. “She’s usually extremely resilient, but this is coming from a pretty legitimate source, so it’s very hard to ignore this kind of critique.”

Moreover, with the popularity polls dropping in the US, she is now also uncertain about what it means for her brand. Newsweek claimed that As Ever website also dropped in traffic despite new launches.

They noted that it’s “beyond demoralising” as she “put so much effort into her brand over the last couple of years; to get this kind of lacklustre response is a very painful reality for her to face”.

Had Meghan been hitting all her financial goals for her business, she would not need Harry to step in. But in these times to crisis, Meghan wants Harry to also “actively” promote the brand otherwise they risk further damage.

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