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Is Instagram Plus worth it? See full breakdown of new features, pricing, guidelines

Instagram Plus offers 48-hour stories, viewer insights, customisation without verification badge
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 16, 2026

Is Instagram Plus worth it? See full breakdown of new features, pricing, guidelines
Is Instagram Plus worth it? See full breakdown of new features, pricing, guidelines

Meta has rolled out Instagram Plus, a premium monthly subscription service designed to improve the everyday user experience.

The plus is available at $3.99 per month worldwide, allowing users to get their hands on premium features without getting a verified badge.

The new features included in Instagram Plus are:

Stories

  • 48-hour stories: Extend your stories to last 48 hours
  • Viewer rewatch counts: See aggregate data on how many times a user rewatched your stories.
  • Search viewer list: Search your story viewer list by exact usernames
  • Unlimited audience lists: Create unlimited customised audience lists for your stories
  • Anonymous story viewing: Preview other users' stories without appearing on their viewer list
  • Spotlight stories: Spotlight a story to keep it at the top of your friends' feeds

Profile and App Customisation

  • Custom bio fonts: Personalize your account with specific bio fonts
  • Custom app icons: Change your Instagram app icon to different designs
  • Pin up to 6 posts: Pin up to 6 posts to the top of your profile (up from the standard 3)
  • Hidden posts: Post directly to your profile without clogging your followers' feeds

Interaction features

  • Super hearts: Send animated “super hearts” to your friends in DMs

Meta spokesperson said: “Instagram Plus is about giving users more control over how they share and engage. We’re listening to our community and delivering features they’ve been asking for.”

The company informed its users not to use any “Instagram Plus” APK files, which are third-party applications, as these applications break Instagram’s terms of service as well as expose users to various security risks. Meta instructed users to purchase subscriptions only from in-app settings.

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