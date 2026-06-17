Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis in 'Clarkson's Farm 5' latest drop

Jeremy Clarkson who bid farewell to the most buzzing show, Clarkson's Farm 5, has shared a scary health battle.

Clarkson, whose viral ‘Lambo’ tractor was auctioned in episode six of season 5 at £70,500 to a UK-based buyer.

Clarkson while appearing in the final installments of Clarkson’s Farm season 5 that aired on June 17, revealed that his diagnosis found a malignancy in the prostate.

The 66-year-old, who starred alongside Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, said, “I’ve got cancer.”

After Cooper inquired where the malignancy was found, Clarkson replied, “Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.”

Clarkson detailed that after a medical check-up, he underwent a biopsy, and was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

But it was detected at a “really early” stage.

With the surgery pending within weeks, he would be “slightly out of action” post-procedure recovery.

Clarkson, later in the show, revealed that the cancer was in his prostate and he had undergone a procedure to remove part of it.

“The prostate, 10 per cent of it’s dead, the 10 percent where the cancer is,” disclosed Clarkson.

After revealing his diagnosis, the sequence cut to a hospital bed, where he is seen, saying some of the treatment had “gone awry.”

“I’m going to be here for a little while. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, Clarkson then went on to say goodbye to his viewers, saying, “I’ll see you in season six and if it isn’t, I won’t. take care, everyone.”

The last episode of Clarkson’s Farm 5 is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, on Amazon Prime Video.