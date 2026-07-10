Palace drops exciting ‘spoiler’ as Archie, Lilibet royal dream fulfilled

Buckingham Palace left fans excited by dropping a spoiler ahead of the much-anticipated meeting between King Charles and his grandkids, who are coming to the UK from across the pond after years.

On July 10, the royal family’s official social media channel shared a small video clip, showcasing Duchess Sophie in her new role.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an unexpected appearance at the long-running BBC Radio 4 show, The Archers.

As per Palace, “Last night Ambridge welcomed a very special visitor to The Borchester Show, no other than Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh.

“Take a look at The Duchess in rehearsal with the cast as she makes her Archers debut.”

Fans in the comments section showered praise on the Duchess for being so natural.

A social media user wrote, “This was lovely, I was surprised by her appearance, and her speaking voice! Well done, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.”

“Sophie was really good. It’s remarkably hard to act ‘yourself’ in a drama. But she did it like a pro! She could easily become a regular!” another penned.

This royal update came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement about Archie and Lilibet’s UK return.

The Duchess of Sussex and her kids won’t take part in Harry’s Invictus Games events, which means that they are coming to the UK for a possible meeting with King Charles.