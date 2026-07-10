Prince Harry shares good news about Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry made his first comments about his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, ahead of a historic moment.

The Duke of Sussex sent love to his family during his appearance on This Morning today with host Alison Hammond.

He was asked by the host, that is his wife, and his kids tell him on a day-to-day basis about how proud they are of him for the Invictus Foundation.

Harry shared that they often tell him how much they take pride in his mission.

He stated, "I’m proud of them. They're proud of me. I love my family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca (Meghan - fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex__) The Duke of Sussex’s sweet remarks appear to be good news for Sussexes fans as it showcased their close bond despite back-to-back setbacks.

Also, Harry’s message for his family came just after it was confirmed that Meghan Markle is set to join her husband, alongside Archie and Lilibet, in the UK.

Though she won’t take part in the Invictus Games one-year countdown events.

But a reunion with King Charles appears to take place at the royal house.