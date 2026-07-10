Prince William promotes ‘warmth, connection' after snubbing peace plan

Prince William walked out of King Charles’ peace plan, but the future monarch shed light on the importance of warmth and connection in his latest engagement.

Kensington Palace shares a new post on Instagram, featuring photos, videos and details from the Prince of Wales' visit to Hastings Commons.

The statement reads, “A visit to Hastings Commons, where neglected buildings have been transformed into homes, workspaces and welcoming community spaces.”

William met with young people at the youth club. He, alongside others, spent quality time in the ‘Public Living Room.’

This place was built to let people find “warmth, conversation and connection,” exactly what the royal brothers, William and Harry, needed at the moment.

“A powerful example of how community-led regeneration is creating opportunities and bringing people together,” the statement concluded.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ father promoted the message of building connections amid reports that he does not want to become part of Prince Harry and his family’s reunion with the monarch.

An insider told Woman’s Day that it is “highly unlikely” that the future King will show any interest during the Sussexes' meeting with Charles.

“All the signals and talk out of the Palace is that he’s fully washed his hands with them and intends to keep his distance,” the source claimed.

Only time will reveal whether these reports are true or not.