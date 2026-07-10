'Big Brother' pays tribute to late alum Mickey Lee during season 28 premiere

Big Brother paused for a touching segment that reminded viewers of a beloved member of its family

Before welcoming a new group of houseguests, the season 28 premiere took a moment to honour late alum Mickey Lee with a heartfelt tribute.

Right before the new season of the reality TV competition started with the introduction of the new members entering the game, a title card appeared.

“In loving memory,” read the card paying tribute to Lee, leaving many fans emotional.

For the unversed, Lee was a 35-year-old reality television personality who starred on season 27 of the CBS show Big Brother in 2025.

She died on December 25, 2025, from multiple cardiac arrests brought on by medical complications from the flu.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” read the Instagram post from Lee’s family then.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” the statement continued, “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

Lee’s family extended their “deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated.”

Born on March 31, 1990, in Jacksonville, FL, Lee was voted out of the Big Brother house by her fellow housemates during the eighth week of the season.