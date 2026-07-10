Holly Willoughby shares carefree girls' day out before screen relaunch

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a boozy girls’ day out, posting a fun-filled video on Instagram

Holly Willoughby took some time out for her mental wellbeing, as she enjoyed a boozy girls’ day out, posting a fun-filled video on Instagram on Wednesday.

The presenter, 45, and the model, 40, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they caught up during the heat-wave.

Later in the video, the pair were joined by another friend as they danced into Madonna's Into The Groove together while sitting in an outdoor area.

For the outing, Holly looked stunning in a white dress and green framed sunglasses as she sipped on a margarita while pulling funny faces with Abbey.

The mother of three styled her long blonde tresses into a wavy ponytail and accesorised the look with small gold hoop earrings.

The outing comes as Holly is to relaunch her screen career 'within days' with a new lifestyle show that is already filming for a four-week run on YouTube.

Holly recently held a secret on-camera rehearsal for the show, with the company making her new programme seeking some last-minute staff ahead of its launch.

The series will be a This Morning-style lifestyle show called Together and will be streamed just as This Morning winds down for the summer, with regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about to go on their breaks.