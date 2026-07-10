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Gigi Hadid delights fans with Taylor Swift wedding photo: Look

Gigi Hadid drops never-before-seen Taylor Swift wedding glimpse with Bradley Cooper

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Gigi Hadid wore a pink glittery gown at the grand wedding
Gigi Hadid wore a pink glittery gown at the grand wedding

Taylor Swift fans got much more than a relationship update when Gigi Hadid hit Instagram.

The supermodel shared a carousel of photos captioned "joy+jetlag," offering snapshots from recent weeks with boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

While fans quickly noticed the sweet elevator mirror selfie of Hadid resting her head on Cooper's shoulder, eagle-eyed Swifties were distracted by something else entirely—new behind-the-scenes glimpses from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend.

One slide appeared to feature the couple's wedding invitation, while another showed Hadid dazzling in the glittering pink gown she wore to the Madison Square Garden celebration.

The hand-embroidered Wiederhoeft Spring/Summer 2025 design, covered in pink glass-cut beads and finished with an interior corset, perfectly matched the reported pink-and-sage color palette spotted around the venue before the ceremony.

Another photo reunited Hadid with longtime friend Ashley Avignone during what appeared to be Swift's rehearsal dinner, which Hadid and Cooper also attended before the July 3 wedding.

The post was a reminder that Hadid has been one of Swift's closest friends for more than a decade. Their friendship dates back to 2014, and Swift has previously spoken warmly about the model.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," Swift told Harper's Bazaar in 2017. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people."

She also praised Hadid's kindness, adding, "Gigi’s No. 1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response."

For Swifties, Hadid's seemingly casual photo dump turned into an unexpected backstage pass to one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings.


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