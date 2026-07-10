Suki Waterhouse gets candid on 'shocking' effects of motherhood

Suki Waterhouse reveals how becoming a mother changed her personality

Suki Waterhouse welcomed her daughter with Robert Pattinson two years ago, and it has been nothing short of a life-changing experience for the couple.

The 34-year-old British actress and singer reflected on her motherhood journey in a new interview, and shared that becoming a mother has made her unbelievably emotional.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star noted, “I’m almost two and a half years in now, but when she was first born, I remember thinking that I can’t believe everybody does this and I can’t believe how vulnerable I feel. I was crying all the time. It makes me cry now thinking about it. It was just... shocking.”

Waterhouse continued, “It’s so f***ing weird! I’m not a cryer! I’m so not an emotional person, I’m such a Capricorn. But being a mum just f***ed me up in such a sweet way. It just absolutely broke open my heart, and I’m just madly in love and — despite my crying right now — I enjoy it so much and I’m so taken by my daughter and so in love with doing it with my partner and I just feel the preciousness of it very much.”

Not only the Good Looking hitmaker, but Pattinson has also observed big changes in his life since their daughter entered their lives.

Speaking in an interview earlier, the Twilight star said, “I’m a little more relaxed about a lot of different things, it gave me tons of energy when she was first born, like five months when I wasn’t doing anything and then just suddenly.... Normally I feel like I barely do any work."