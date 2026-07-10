Travis Kelce's NFL pal reveals what made Taylor Swift's wedding so emotional

NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick opens up about moments from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Former NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick has shared one of the sweetest moments from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, giving fans a small glimpse into the private celebration.

Ryan was among the guests who attended the couple's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Since the ceremony was kept very private, very few details have come out as his latest comments have now given fans a better idea of what the day was like.

While speaking at the ACC Golf Championship, Ryan was asked if Taylor walked down the aisle to Love Story. However, he confirmed that she did and admitted the moment got to him.

"Yes, and I may have cried. It was very emotional and also very fun and funny, too. It had all the feels," he said.

The NFL star also laughed while shutting down some of the wild rumours that spread online after the wedding.

Ryan confirmed that Taylor's cats were not the ring bearers and Patrick Mahomes did not throw the wedding ring to Travis.

When asked who became more emotional during the ceremony, he said it was Travis. Still smiling, he joked, "You know, it was kind of far away. It might have been sweat that got in his eyes."

He later told People that he and his wife spent more than six hours dancing at the "unbelievable" wedding.

Ryan went onsharing the dance floor with his wife was the most special part of the night.