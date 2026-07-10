Madonna releases new edition of fresh record 'Confessions II'

Madonna releases new edition of new record 'Confessions II'

Madonna isn’t letting the excitement around Confessions II fade anytime soon.

Only a week after the album’s release, the pop legend has unveiled a new edition featuring exclusive remixes and fresh surprises for listeners.

The Popular singer has expanded her Confessions II era with a fresh Afterhours edition. On Friday, July 10, she dropped the latest edition of her critically acclaimed new record.

It includes all of the remixes released, including far from the era from Peggy Gou, Stuart Price and Honey Dijon, as well as two new remixes of Love Sensation.

One of the remixes is by Floorplan, the father-daughter duo consisting of Detroit minimal techno pioneer Robert Hood and daughter Lyric Hood, and the other, called the “infinite passion” remix, was done by England-based Austrian DJ and producer salute.

For the unversed, Confessions II is Madonna's hit fifteenth studio album, released on July 3. It includes a single, School, which is the 11th track of her new album and a sequel to her famous 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

It was mainly produced by Madonna and Stuart Price.

Her newly released album sparked speculations that the record could win the Material Girl singer a Best Dance/Electronic Album win at next year’s ceremony, which would be a full-circle moment, as the album’s predecessor Confessions on a Dance Floor claimed the same victory in 2006.