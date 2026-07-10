Justin Baldoni’s emotional speak out has no ‘effect on’ Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are keeping life moving despite the lingering attention surrounding the It Ends With Us legal saga.

The Hollywood couple was spotted enjoying a low-key afternoon in Canada on Wednesday, July 8, where they reportedly shared a late lunch at a rooftop Mexican restaurant before browsing a nearby boutique.

According to TMZ, Reynolds headed to their vehicle first while Lively followed moments later alongside two assistants before the group continued shopping.

The casual outing came just hours before Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily, publicly addressed the legal battle for the first time since reaching a settlement.

“It just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it,” Justin said, explaining why the couple had remained silent until now.

The timing quickly caught fans' attention, though there is no indication the two events were connected.

The legal drama continues to make headlines after a judge ruled that Lively is entitled to attorneys’ fees and litigation costs tied to the case. It was later revealed that the actress is seeking more than $8 million.

Before their Canadian outing, Lively and Reynolds were also seen spending time with their family at a horse show in upstate New York, suggesting the couple has been leaning into quieter moments while the high-profile case gradually fades into the background.