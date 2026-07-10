Tom Holland makes 'ground-breaking' confession about Zendaya

Tom Holland reveals surprising truth about living with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya have settled into their life as a couple so much that all of their things are shared – including their wardrobes.

The 30-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie The Odyssey with his wife, 29, answered a fan’s question which sparked buzz.

The fan asked if the Spider-Man star was really wearing Zendaya’s jacket in one of his Instagram Stories when he shared that he loves travelling with her because he gets to share her clothes.

Both of them laughingly admitted that it is indeed true that Tom often ends up wearing the Euphoria alum’s clothes because he loves her taste in fashion.

Taking the joke even further, the Devil All The Time actor added that he was in fact wearing Zendaya’s heels at the time.

The clip went viral all over social media, with fans gushing over the cuteness of the couple.

The Odyssey is not the only movie Zendaya and Tom will be seen in together this year, but their much awaited Spider-Man sequel will also soon hit the screens.