Kathy Griffin drops relationship plot twist

Kathy Griffin knew exactly what she was doing when she introduced her new boyfriend to Instagram–and she handed the perfect caption.

The 65-year-old comedian shared a photo of herself holding hands with a mystery man while stepping out in New York City, casually revealing the headline-making age gap in one sentence.

“He’s 22,” Griffin wrote alongside the July 9 post. “Have at it, internet.” She added fire and comet emojis for good measure.

The snapshot, taken after a Broadway show on June 18, showed the pair dressed in coordinated black outfits as Grifin’s companion appeared to open a car door for her–a gesture that quickly won over fans.

The comments section turned into a comedy club of its own.

“He’s 22? Perfect. Old enough to vote, young enough to think Olive Garden is fancy. Go have fun,” one follower joked. Another added, “If he is opening the car door for you, keep him. More class at 22 than most men!”

Model Courtney Stodden also chimed in, writing, “You’ll always be hot.”

Griffin couldn’t resist joining the fun herself, responding, “I AM DYING AT THESE COMMENTS,” with applause and laughing emojis.

The actress has never shied away from dating younger men. Following her 2023 split from Randy Bick, she revealed she had “accidentally fell in love” with a 23-year-old.

“He made me feel sexy, special, smart and funny,” she previously said, adding that the romance had “a lot of the elements of what I think would’ve made a real, lasting relationship.”

As for the “cougar” label? Griffin has already embraced it.

“I kind of am a cougar,” she said, “which to me just means you have the freedom to choose the person that you want as opposed to the age bracket that society tells you is the only option for you.”