Ariana Grande just soft-launch Ricky Alvarez again?

Ariana Grande may have accidentally turned her Eternal Sunshine Tour into a real-life detective game.

The singer has sparked fresh romance speculation after fans noticed her former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez popping up in places where only the most dedicated insiders tend to be.

From lunch outings to VIP appearances, the clues have sent social media into full investigation mode.

The biggest eyebrow-raiser? Alvarez was recently photographed grabbing lunch with Grande in Austin, Texas, ahead of one of her shows.

A source later claimed the pair have been "hanging out recently," though Grande’s team has stayed silent on the chatter.

Fans also spotted Alvarez at several tour stops, including Grande’s birthday concert on June 26, where he was reportedly seen in a VIP area alongside members of her family.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best: connect dots at lightning speed.

Then came the lyric theories.

Listeners noticed Grande tweaking a line from Thank U, Next.

Instead of singing, "Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh," she has recently swapped in versions like "Now they still kinda slap" and "I know he's still got my back."

Coincidence? Maybe. Fuel for fan theories? Absolutely.

Adding another layer to the story, Grande and Alvarez have remained friendly since ending their relationship in 2016. Their playful exchange over Thank U, Next years ago showed there was no bad blood between them.

For now, there’s no confirmation of a rekindled romance. But between the lunch dates, VIP sightings and lyric updates, fans are watching closely.