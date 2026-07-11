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At 68: Dermot Murnaghan's heartbreaking final words before his death

It is worth noting that Murnaghan became an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research following his diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 11, 2026

Murnaghan also presented the true crime documentary series Killer Britain, and hosts the podcast Legends of News
 Murnaghan also presented the true crime documentary series Killer Britain, and hosts the podcast Legends of News

TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan has passed away at the age of 68.

The news comes after the veteran broadcaster revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

“It blindsides you,” Murnaghan said of his diagnosis. 

“It was coming up to Christmas and the children were all coming home. It’s like a gut punch. I can only imagine the effect on them.” 

It is worth noting that Murnaghan became an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research following his diagnosis.

He previously admitted that he felt 'like a fool' after learning he had stage four prostate cancer.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I’ve been sitting on sofas talking to people about health stories throughout my career. I was very aware of prostate cancer and the importance of the PSA test.

“I just thought, ‘Oh, I’ll get round to it.’ And when I did have the test, in that moment at hospital, it was horrendous. Of course, the levels were off the scale.”

In addition to his news broadcasting career, Murnaghan presented the true crime documentary series Killer Britain, and hosts the podcast Legends of News

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