‘Avengers: Doomsday’ stars take break from filming to deliver latest update

Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth took a break from the filming of Avengers: Doomsday to share a personal video message for fans.

On Friday, July 10, Marvel Studios kicked off the global promotional campaign for Avengers: Doomsday at the Bilibili World 2026 convention in Shanghai, China.

Marvel head Kevin Feige took the main stage, while stars Downey Jr., 61, Evans, 45, and Hemsworth, 42, surprised fans by joining via a brief clip, shot directly from the movie's set.

The three thanked their Chinese fans, expressed their love for the platform, and promised Doomsday will be the "most epic movie yet.”

“We're taking a quick break from the set of Avengers Doomsday, and wanted to say hello to all you lovely people,” the Iron Man hero begin.

Captain America: The First Avenger actor continued, “Doomsday is coming and the stakes have never been higher. Witnessing how much you love this universe and these characters keeps us going.”

“Like our collective boss and friend Kevin will soon tell you,” the Thor star then added.

“we're working hard to make this the most epic movie yet,” he excited fans with the latest update.

The Oppenheimer actor chimed in again, saying, “We love you, Billy Billy. We love you, China.”

“Stay awesome and we'll see you soon,” the trio said before signing out, with, “ I heard it. RDJ said, we love China, we love Billy Billy.”

Additionally, the Shanghai event revealed major new details about the upcoming film. Feige unveiled an official concept poster featuring Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom at the center, surrounded by the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

Interestingly, Marvel built an elaborate, life-sized replica of Doctor Doom's white throne room on the convention floor, offering a first look at the villain's aesthetic.