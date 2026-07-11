‘Police Academy 2’ star Peter Van Norden dies at 75

The Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment star Peter Van Norden has passed away at the age of 75.

The actor, who played a slobbish but loyal policeman officer Vinnie Schtulman in the 1985 comedy crime film, breathed his last peacefully on Thursday morning, July 9.

TMZ reported that his wife Wendy was by his side as he died in a Southern California hospice facility, where he was struggling with multiple health conditions.

Born December 16, 1950 in New York City, The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear actor joined the Police Academy franchise in 1985 with the second installment.

Known for his slightly unkempt appearance and comedic, dog-like behaviour, Norden’s character serves as the first partner to the main character Carey Mahoney, played by Steve Guttenberg.

He later played George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff John H. Sununu in The Naked Gun 2½ (1991).

Making his onscreen debut in the Lloyd Kaufman-helmed ’79 comedy Squeeze Play! The late actor appeared in shows like Cheers, TJ Hooker, St. Elsewhere, Family Ties, Hill Street Blues, Newhart, Matlock, LA Law, The Stand, Tales from the Crypt, Murder She Wrote, Nash Bridges, Family Matters, ER, Days of Our Lives and 9-1-1.

Norden is survived by wife Wendy and son Robert.