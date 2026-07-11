Perdita Weeks welcomes first child at 40

Perdita has also not disclosed her child's name or sex

The Tudors actress Perdita Weeks has shared that she has embraced motherhood for the first time at the age of 40.

Perdita shared the joyful news on Instagram this week, posting the first photo of herself cradling her new born in a sunlit wooden studio.

However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity of her child's father, having previously been linked to a mystery man.

She captioned it: 'A minor adjustment, and normal programming may resume.'

Perdita has also not disclosed her child's name or sex.

The star, who played ex-MI6 agent Juliet Higgins in the US reboot of Magnum P.I. alongside Jay Hernandez, 48, surprised fans and friends when she announced she was pregnant in March.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her baby bump while dressed in black leggings and a crop top. 'Working on my waistline,' she wrote.

Her former Magnum P.I. co-star Jordana Brewster, 46, commented: 'Oh my gosh!!!!! You will be such a good mama!'.

British actors Tom Cullen, 40, and Laura Haddock, 40, also sent their congratulations - with The Inbetweeners star Laura writing: 'Eeekkkk'.

For over a decade, fans were convinced she was married to a man named Kit Frederiksen, with whom she supposedly shares twin sons.