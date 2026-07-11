Blake Lively’s real reaction unleashed after Justin Baldoni’s emotional video

Justin Baldoni’s decision to speak publicly about the legal battle that dominated headlines has reportedly stirred fresh emotions behind the scenes–but do not expect Blake Lively to join the conversation.

After Baldoni and his wife Emily Baldoni, shared an emotional video describing the past two years as filled with “trauma” and “injustice,” insiders claim the actress was far from moved.

“Blake watched every second of the video, and she was absolutely furious,” one insider told Rob Shutter. “She believes Justin is trying to rewrite history and recast himself as the victim. That’s not how she sees it.”

Despite the reported frustration, sources say Lively has no plans to answer publicly.

“She’s not taking the bait,” added another source. “Blake has no interest in giving this another news cycle. In her mind, the case is over, and she’s determined to keep it that way.”

Ryan Reynolds, however, is said to have taken the video more personally.

“Ryan is enraged,” an insider revealed. “He thinks Justin is reopening wounds that everyone worked incredibly hard to close. He doesn’t understand why anyone would want to drag this back into the spotlight.”

According to sources, the couple discussed responding before deciding silence would send the strongest message.

“Justin wants to tell his story,” said a Hollywood insider. “Blake and Ryan believe responding only amplifies his message. They think the most powerful statement they can make is saying nothing.”

The lawsuit between the It Ends With Us co-stars ended earlier this year with a confidential settlement, with neither side paying damages.

“Blake has moved on, even if Justin hasn’t,” another source shared.

For now, silence appears to be Lively and Reynolds’ final word–whether the internet is ready to move on or not.