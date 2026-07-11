Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon score date night at FIFA match

Angelina Jolie’s former husband Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines De Ramon made a stylish appearance.

On Friday, July 10, the couple stepped out for a FIFA World Cup date to witness the Spain vs Belgium match.

The Fight Club star and the 33-year-old jewelry designer were photographed in a suite as they watched Spain defeat Belgium 2-1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles.

The couple, who were first linked in November 2022, were joined by other famous couples, including Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem.

All celebrities added an extra layer of enthusiasm by sporting various jerseys for the match.

For the sporty outing the two-time Oscar winner remained neutral with a USA top, while de Ramon wore Spain’s colours and even added festive face paint, honouring the winning team.

Pitt, 62, and de Ramon have been known to attend sporting events together, including the 2024 British Grand Prix.

In addition to such outings, de Ramon often accompany the two Golden Globe Awards winning actor even when he’s working.

For the unversed, Pitt and de Ramon made their red-carpet debut together as a couple at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2024.