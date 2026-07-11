Millie Bobby Brown puts Louis Partridge on the spot over wedding gift

Millie Bobby Brown poked fun at Louis Partridge over her wedding gift.

The Enola Holmes co-stars recently took a friendship test to determine how well they actually know each other.

During the playful segment Partridge, 23, was asked, “Did you get Millie a gift for her real-life wedding? If so, what was it?”

Before he could finish reading the question aloud, the Stranger Things star already shook her head and mouthed “no.”

Cutting him off, she answered, “His presence,” before adding with a laugh, “Which was underwhelming.”

The House of Guinness actor defended his choice to come to the wedding empty-handed, saying, “I distinctly remember the invite saying ‘no gifts.'"

However, Brown, 22, shut his claim down. “No it didn’t. It never said that,” she replied while laughing.

For the unversed, Just over a year after the Damsel actress and her husband and Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement, the pair secretly married in a “very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family” in May 2024.

Several months later, the couple hosted a lavish wedding in Italy and shared photos on social media from their larger celebration in October 2024.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, together via adoption in the summer of 2025. They have kept their daughter’s name private.