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Paul Gambaccini refuses to quit radio after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Paul Gambaccini released a statement confirming he was diagnosed early last year

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 11, 2026

The American-British star began his career in 1974 when he did his first stint on Radio 1 at 24-years-old
The American-British star began his career in 1974 when he did his first stint on Radio 1 at 24-years-old

Paul Gambaccini has vowed to continue his broadcasting career despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The BBC Radio 2 and Greatest Hits Radio presenter, 77, released a statement confirming he was diagnosed early last year.

He explained: 'As Freddie Mercury once sang, you can't turn back the clock, you can't turn back the tide. Ain't that a shame.

'In early 2025 I was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

'There's no denying it's a serious condition with an uncertain future, but for now life goes on as normal and I continue to broadcast The Paul Gambaccini Collection on BBC Radio 2 from 8-10pm on Sundays and my shows on Greatest Hits Radio

'I'm grateful for the kindness and support I've already received. I will be as open as I can as things progress.

'For now, I wish to be given the space to keep on broadcasting the music I love to the listeners I love even more. These are the days of our lives.'

The American-British star began his career in 1974 when he did his first stint on Radio 1 at 24-years-old.

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