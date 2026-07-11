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Victoria Beckham risks Brooklyn's fury with Harper birthday tribute

Last week Victoria also risked Brooklyn's fury when she marked her wedding anniversary with husband David

By
Web Desk
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Published July 11, 2026

Brooklyn, 27, is believed to be at the Los Angeles home he shares with his wife Nicola Peltz,31
Brooklyn, 27, is believed to be at the Los Angeles home he shares with his wife Nicola Peltz,31

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child, Harper Beckham, turned 15 on July 10.

The aspiring entrepreneur and sister to three brothers received heartfelt birthday tributes from her famous parents.

It is to be noted that David, 51, and Victoria, 52 shared their birthday messages from Miami, where the family are currently spending time with Harper's brothers, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, as well as their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull, 24, and Jackie Apostel, 30.

Meanwhile, their estranged eldest son Brooklyn, 27, is believed to be at the Los Angeles home he shares with his wife Nicola Peltz,31.

What caught fans’ attention was Victoria's tribute to Harper, which may have risked angering Brooklyn by including a photo of him in the birthday montage.tribute.

‘I cannot even begin to express how much I love and adore you and how incredibly proud I am to be your mummy - it has been the greatest joy to see you blossom into a young lady,' she wrote alongside the photos.

'You are a kind, gentle, funny and beautiful soul inside and out! You are my best friend and you inspire me every day!! I love you more than I could ever put into words and I am so grateful to be your mummy! Happy Birthday.'

Last week Victoria also risked Brooklyn's fury when she marked her wedding anniversary with husband David.

The Spice Girl concelebrated 27 years of marriage by sharing a sweet snap planting a kiss on David in an Instagram post on Saturday. Yet in the caption, she also included a nod to Brooklyn as she praised her 'four amazing children.’

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