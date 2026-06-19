Prince Harry records emotional video message as he heads to UK

Prince Harry's heartfelt video message emerged on social media weeks before his UK arrival, supposedly with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation sent special greetings to the families and friends, and the city of Düsseldorf, during the Invictus Germany Sports Festival 2026.

Notably, the event took place from June 12 to June 14, but Harry's team released his complete message today, June 19, on their official Instagram page.

Harry said that he feels honoured to send a message to people gathered in Düsseldorf for another Invictus sporting title.

The Duke praised Germany for "setting a powerful example of what it means to honour service with dignity and enduring commitment."

He recalled the achievements made through the Invictus Germany Sports Festival, feeling proud of their work.

At the end of his statement, the former working royal expressed gratitude towards the remarkable participants in the games.

"Have a fantastic time in Düsseldorf, lean on each other when you need to and celebrate everything you've achieved. And most importantly, make sure you have fun," Harry concluded.