Taylor Swift looks so in love with Travis Kelce at wedding: New photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not have released their wedding photos yet but their new photos are giving fans plenty to swoon over.

Fresh off their own lavish and star-studded ceremony, the 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended fellow NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in California Friday, July 10.

This marked the Cruel Summer hitmaker and her newly married husband’s first sighting since both, 36, tied the knot in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

With her own nuptials behind them, the Eras Tour superstar donned a strapless blush-pink floral ballgown by Markarian as she attended JuJu and Laura Kruk nuptials at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

She paired the dress with her classic, signature bold red lipstick and pulled her hair back into a sleek low bun.

The Fate of Ophelia singer accessorised the ensemble with a bracelet, black sunglasses, and debuted her new wedding ring.

Her husband complemented her look by wearing a tailored dark suit paired with matching black sunglasses.

Shortly after the ceremony began, several of couple’s photos and videos surfaced on social media, capturing the newly wedded couple exchanging smiles and sweet gestures.

One short clip even showed Travis, holding a little parasol to brave the scorching heat while his wife was busy in conversation with Brittany Mahomes.