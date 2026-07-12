Lord Frederick steps in to help Prince Michael of Kent at Wimbledon Final

Prince Michael of Kent made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon on the final day of the Championships, receiving support from his family as he took his place in the prestigious Royal Box.

The 83-year-old royal, who celebrates his 84th birthday next month, was assisted by his son, Lord Frederick Windsor, as he made his way into the VIP seating area ahead of the men's singles final at the All England Club.

Using a walking stick for support, he was guided to his seat by Lord Frederick, while his daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston, also stayed close by, holding her father's arm.

Joining them was Lord Frederick's wife, actress Sophie Winkleman, who looked elegant as she took her place alongside the family for one of the biggest occasions in the tennis calendar.

Lady was in a romantic floral maxi dress for the men's singles final at the All England Club.

The member of the extended royal family turned heads in a blush-toned printed gown by British label ME+EM, a summer style for one of the biggest sporting events of the season.

Sophie's fit featured a delicate floral pattern in soft shades of pink and burgundy, puffed short sleeves, a button-front bodice and a flowing tiered skirt.

The Royal Box was soon filled with more familiar faces as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.