Prince Harry makes quiet visit to secret stop during UK trip

Prince Harry has reportedly made an emotional return to one of the places closest to his heart during his latest trip to the UK.

The Duke visited his late mother Princess Diana's ancestral home just days after what would have been her 65th birthday.

According to The Sun, he was seen leaving Althorp House in Northamptonshire on Friday.

The historic 13,000-acre estate has belonged to the Spencer family for more than 500 years and holds deep personal significance for Harry, as it is where Princess Diana spent part of her childhood and where she was laid to rest following her death in 1997.

The estate remains the home of Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, while the late Princess of Wales is buried on a secluded island at the centre of a tranquil lake, a private memorial that remains closed to the public.

Harry's reported visit came shortly after 01 July, the date that would have marked his mother's 65th birthday, adding to the poignancy of the occasion.

The Duke is currently in Britain with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games.

Reports have previously suggested Harry hoped to introduce his children to their grandmother's final resting place during the family visit.

Meghan is understood to have visited Diana's grave in 2022, but Archie and Lilibet have yet to do so.