Arthur Fery invites Prince George, Charlotte, and Kate after royal surprise

Princess Kate, William, and kids shared a heartwarming moment with Britain's Wimbledon breakout star Arthur Fery on Sunday as the young tennis ace celebrated his 24th birthday in unforgettable fashion.

Ahead of the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Centre Court with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taking time to meet Fery.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Club, had a special birthday surprise waiting for the British wildcard, handing him a card and warmly saying, "This is for you! Happy birthday."

The thoughtful gesture clearly delighted him, who captured the imagination of British tennis fans with his stunning performances after arriving at Wimbledon ranked world No. 114.

During their conversation, Fery turned his attention to the Wales children after learning they enjoy tennis.

"I hear your children play tennis?" he asked Kate before saying that if they ever wanted to "hit some balls," he would happily join them on court.

Speaking afterwards, the rising British star revealed he hoped the invitation might one day become reality.

"I know the whole family are all tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I'm free," he said.

"It would be good to see them again. I don't know, let's see if I get the call up."

Fery also reflected on the Princess's support throughout the tournament, revealing that Kate attended his second-round match before congratulating him on his breakthrough fortnight.

"It was good to see her here and good to meet her finally," he said.

"She wished me good luck for the rest of the year and congratulated me for these two weeks."