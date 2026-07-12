Prince Harry shares laugh with veteran who defied odds after surviving war

Prince Harry paid an emotional visit to Fisher House UK at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, where he reunited with wounded veterans and the medical teams whose care changed their lives.

The Duke of Sussex spent time meeting former servicemen and women recovering from life-changing injuries, including Invictus Games gold medallist and triple amputee Josh Boggi.

One of the most touching moments of the visit came when Harry watched Boggi reunite with Squadron Leader Lauren Odell, the military nurse whose quick actions helped save his life following devastating injuries sustained while serving in Afghanistan.

Reflecting on the experience, he praised the dedication of healthcare professionals, carers and charities who stand beside wounded service personnel throughout their recovery.

"Places like Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham and Fisher House remind us that recovery is never something anyone does alone," the Duke said.

During their meeting, the Duke joked that the medical teams who rebuilt his life probably hadn't expected to patch him up more than once.

"Normally, when they fix people and send them out, they don't expect to have to do it again," Harry quipped.