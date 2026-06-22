King Charles receives heartbreaking news via unexpected phone call

King Charles received shocking news during a phone call this morning.

In an emotional address, Sir Keith Starmer announced his resignation as the UK's Prime Minister after serving for less than two years in office.

He revealed during a press talk that he won't be the leader of the Labour Party, stating, "I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace."

Sir Keith shared that he informed King Charles about his resignation on a phone call.

For the unversed, the monarch at that time was at Highgrove, his estate in Gloucestershire.