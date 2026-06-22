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King Charles 'fears' William more than Harry

Prince William’s growing power undermines King Charles

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 22, 2026

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The royal family always makes headlines when they prepare for any new adventure or public events amid ongoing struggles to stay relevant to fans while honouring the duties they promised to uphold.

Now, the tabloids and Britain's newspapers are putting the royals back in headlines as Prince Harry is reportedly excited to return to his people with his extraordinary mission.

However, a journalist has explained King Charles’ biggest royal headache, revealing the bitter truth about his relationship with his two sons.

“Harry is emotional and unpredictable, but William is the real challenge,” a palace source has claimed.

“With Harry, at least Charles knows where he stands. With William, it’s much more complicated,” claimed the insider.

They went on to explain why the tensions between father and son have quietly grown, saying: “William is no longer waiting in the wings.”

The insider revealed to Rob Shuter, “He has his own team, his own agenda, and very clear ideas about the future of the monarchy.”

The issue, according to sources, is that Charles still wants to shape his reign while William is increasingly focused on what comes next.

Undoubtedly, King Charles waited his entire life to become King. It won't be easy for him to abdicate to his eldest son ,” says a royal insider. “The last thing he wants is people acting as if his reign is already over.”

palce insiders believe William’s growing power has undermined his father.

“There are times when it feels like two royal courts operating under one roof,” says a source. “Charles has his priorities. William has his. They don’t always align.”

The insiders think that William is quietly building his team to take the reins sooner than expected.

“The real challenge for Charles is managing a future King who is increasingly impatient to shape the institution in his own image,” says a source.

Another source described the situation i clear words, saying: “Harry is the family drama. William is the constitutional challenge.”

They said, “The Harry situation is largely frozen.”

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