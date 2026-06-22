Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘foolproof’ scheme puts Palace in tough spot

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to have sorted everything before they set off for the much-anticipated visit to UK as royals set for a critical task ahead.

There has been no official confirmation from the Sussex Office about the forthcoming visit but Palace sources have revealed King Charles’s generous offer for a royal accommodation for the Sussexes and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Even though there are mixed reactions about the Sussexes meeting with the King, the Montecito-based couple is confident as insiders dish on grand scheme of things at play.

Reports have claimed that Prince William and Queen Camilla are not at all keen on the visit, but the Palace will be forced to take a step as optics in the public hold immense importance to the royals.

Sources told the Mail on Sunday that Harry and Meghan have an ulterior motive, and this is not just a reunion but more of a “trap”.

“It’s a challenge,” the insiders said. “They are saying: ‘Try and ignore us when we are here with the kids’. If they don’t meet up [with Harry and Meghan], then they can say: ‘We came to you and we were ignored’.”

Despite everything, King Charles cannot afford to put his grandchildren in harm’s way. Hence, he would forced to give them fully-funded security otherwise they are “endangering the children”.

The insiders dub this as a “huge new low as a tactic” but it is turning out to be a win-win situation for them. Even if the King doesn’t want to meet them, Harry would still have the security that he wanted for his family.

Meanwhile, a meeting would be an added bonus.

In the latest report, it was revealed that Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince William are having “decidedly frosty” relations over the matter. The palace is under pressure over the situation and how it all pans out will only be revealed in coming weeks.