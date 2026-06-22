Why Prince William skipped Father’s Day tribute for King Charles

King Charles and Prince William appeared to be engaged in conversation as they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast with the rest of the members during Trooping the Colour.

Palace insiders had noted that the father and son were working in tandem especially when it came to major issues concerning the monarchy, such as ousting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Although, things began deteriorating when the King decided to welcome Prince Harry and his children.

Even though there is no official statement indicating that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would be coming next month. Reports of tensions between the monarch and his heir began circulating.

All seemed well as Buckingham Palace shared a birthday tribute for the Prince of Wales as he turned 44 on Sunday, coinciding with Father’s Day.

Suspicions over a rift began when there was no tribute for Kensington Palace for Father’s Day directed at King Charles, when William has done so in the past.

In 2024, William shared an unseen childhood photo with his father with a personal message signed by his initial, 'W'.

"Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W"

This year, however, the case was different as Father's Day came fresh around the time of an alleged "frosty" exchange.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had released a special portrait of William and Princess Charlotte with a message signed by Princess Kate and their three children.

It could be a confirmation of tensions between William and Charles before Harry arrives with his family. Experts have stressed that optics are everything to the royals and they are "performative" when they have to be.

Hence, it is unlikely that William skipping a tribute for his father was not a pointed message.