Prince William, who has undergone years of training to ensure the survival of the British monarchy, won't become the king in his father's life even if the crises are mounting.

The heir to the British throne will have to wait for his turn until his father's last breath as the monarch, 77, vows to continue reigning.

King Charles waited his entire life to take the throne. He always preferred his duties over his personal preferences.

On the other hand, William is allegedly seizing control of palace affairs and taking on more duties to rebrand himself as a workaholic king-in-waiting.

However, a royal insider rejected reports that William is planning to take the throne sooner than expected: saying: "William won't leapfrog to become the king as he is happy with his Prince of Wales role."

They added: "Charles vows to reign until death."

The monarch has always vowed to serve his people for life, the insider went on to remind the King's first speech in which the monarch vowed: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

The insider added: King Charles has not slwoed down even after being diagnosed with life thretenning disease how he can give up when he looks fit."

Charles also believes it is not the right time to give the crown to his eldest son, William.

Charles is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was only three years old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.

Prince William is one step closer to the British throne, a role he's been preparing for his whole life, but he won't become king in his father's life.