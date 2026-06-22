King Charles releases video statement amid 'tensions' with Prince William

King Charles issued a fresh statement about a cause close to his heart amid reported tensions between him and his son, Prince William.

A new video clip shared on the royal family's official social media channels was the monarch's appearance in Amazon's show Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

The King said, "We cannot be anything less than courageous and revolutionary in our approach to tackling climate change."

The Palace aims to share the King's vision for positive climate change to promote an important gathering in London.

"As the international climate community gathers in London to work towards solutions to climate change, we look back on some of His Majesty’s key speeches on the subject," the statement reads.

This comes after the Daily Mail claimed that King Charles' soft corner for Prince Harry and his alleged invitation to him to royal accommodation sparked a reaction from William.

Behind the palace walls, the father-son relationship is reportedly strained due to Harry's return, as William doubts the Sussexes' credibility.