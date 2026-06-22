Prince Harry team holds key meeting as King Charles opens Palace doors

Prince Harry's team issued a new statement, providing key details about a meeting that took place before a significant announcement.

On June 22, the official Instagram page of Invictus Games shared a series of photos, showcasing the Board of Trustees in conversation with delegates from those countries bidding to host the games in 2029.

The statement reads, "Over the past week, the Invictus Games Foundation has welcomed delegations from each of the three candidate cities for the Invictus Games 2029 as they presented their final proposals to our Board of Trustees.

"These presentations mark the culmination of a comprehensive selection process that has included detailed bid submissions, site visits and extensive evaluation."

Harry's spokesperson expressed gratitude towards the participants from three cities for being part of the process, as they believe in the power of Invicuts Games.

"The decision, between Aalborg, Denmark; Daejeon, South Korea; and San Diego, USA, will be made soon, and we look forward to announcing the host city of the Invictus Games 2029 later this Summer," the Duke of Sussex's team stated.

This comes after Harry received a positive update from King Charles that his father is set to host him and his family at the royal house upon their arrival.