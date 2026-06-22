Duke of Edinburgh 'puts down roots' in County Durham for DofE celebrations

The Duke of Edinburgh has been carrying out a series of engagements celebrating both military service and the achievements of young people across the North East.

As Colonel of the Scots Guards, Prince Edward attended the Scots Guards Regimental Gathering at Richmond Castle, where he met members of the battalion following their recent return from a major military exercise in Germany.

The Duke later turned his attention to the next generation during a visit to TCR Hub in Barnard Castle, where he celebrated young people's achievements through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and helped mark the charity's 70th anniversary.

In his role as patron of the DofE charity, he met participants who are completing the award through the community organisation, which provides opportunities for young people unable to access the programme through school or college.

The visit was packed with activity, as participants demonstrated their fitness skills in the centre's outdoor gym and tackled challenging high ropes courses.

He also watched a canoeing demonstration led by local DofE participants.

Edward also joined students from The Oaks Secondary School in County Durham to plant the Duke of Edinburgh's Award's specially cultivated 70th anniversary "Youth Without Limits" rose.

The students, who use horticulture as part of their volunteering and skills sections, proudly told the Duke he had officially "put down roots" in County Durham.

During the visit, Prince Edward also presented a certificate of thanks to DofE manager Rachel Elliott in recognition of her contribution to the programme.