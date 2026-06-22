Sarah Ferguson's life-changing tragedies revealed

Sarah Ferguson has experienced many chapters of reinvention during her decades in the spotlight from royal bride and Duchess of York.

Yet one of the most profound turning points in her life came after a series of devastating personal losses that she later described as a powerful "wake-up call."

In an interview with The Observer in 2002, the former Duchess of York reflected on the heartbreaking period that reshaped her outlook on life.

Speaking while visiting Sierra Leone on behalf of her charity, Children in Crisis, Sarah opened up about her struggles with food and an eating disorder, as well as her hopes for the future.

At the time, Sarah was enjoying a remarkable comeback following her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew.

Having stepped away from official royal duties, she had dedicated herself to humanitarian work and established a successful career as the American face of Weight Watchers.

She was also widely praised for her close relationship with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sarah revealed that the deaths of her mother, Susan Barrantes, her close friend Carolyn Cotterell, and Princess Diana within just a few years forced her to reassess her life.

Carolyn, who had introduced Sarah to Andrew and had once shared a flat with her, died from cancer in 1999.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, while Sarah's mother tragically lost her life in a car accident in Argentina the following year.

The devastating sequence of losses left a lasting impact on the former Duchess, prompting deep reflection and ultimately inspiring her to focus on family, charity work and finding a new purpose beyond royal life.