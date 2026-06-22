Prince William warns ecosystems are on the brink in powerful address

Prince William has warned that humanity has “pushed entire ecosystems to the brink in just one lifetime,” as he urged global business leaders to take bolder action against environmental destruction and illegal wildlife crime.

The Prince of Wales, founder of The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife initiative, made the comments during a high-profile business forum in London marking the start of London Climate Action Week.

Sharing a message originally posted by United for Wildlife on Instagram, the initiative highlighted how modern transport networks, financial systems and technology, once built for progress - are now being exploited by criminal wildlife trafficking networks.

“The transport routes they exploit, we built them. The financial systems they hide in-we run them.

The technology they use-we created it,” the post stated, that the power to disrupt these networks lies in collective action.

Speaking at the forum, William told former US Vice President Al Gore that he has experienced “sweaty nights” worrying about climate change, particularly over the uncertainty of solutions and implementation.

Addressing executives from some of the world’s biggest companies including Meta, Amazon, Google, TikTok, Pinterest, eBay and Etsy, the Prince urged leaders to reflect on the values they held in childhood and bring them into their corporate decision-making.

“I think be the leader you wanted to be when you were growing up, not the one you are in the business right now,” he said, and that many executives may “get grief” at home from their children over climate inaction.

He also encouraged businesses to be more ambitious and courageous in their environmental commitments, stressing that incremental change is no longer enough.

“Many of you are exemplary in what you do, but I think many of you can be more ambitious and courageous in what you do for the planet,” he said.