Princess Eugenie reveals husband's new title after Princess Anne's nod

Princess Eugenie has shared an interesting details about a new title for her husband and revealed his hidden skills, giving rare insight into their family bond as she prepares to welcome her third child.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter appears to have moved on from the Epstein saga. Her latest move suggests she is focusing on her husband and children after Princess Anne's bold decision in favour of the two royal sisters.

The Princess York shared Jack's unexpected title in a sweet tribute on her personal Instagram page.

Revealing his skills and title the Princess wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the best there is.. chief child entertainer for besties wedding too."

The 36-year-old continued, "The boys couldn't ask for a better Dada."

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands recently attended a friend's wedding in Austria, providing a clue to where the new photo of Jack was taken.

Eugenie and Jack, who married in October 2018, are al excited to welcome their third child together this summer.

Although Princess Eugenie's children don't have royal titles, they follow her in the line of succession to the throne.

She is currently in the 12th spot, followed by her two sons, and the new baby will be 15th in the line of succession.

The baby news brought a much-awaited bliss to the York family after Andrew' fall from grace over his ties with the convicted financer.

In October 2025, King Charles stripped her parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, of their royal titles and lavish royal lodge.