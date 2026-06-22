King Charles and Sir Keir Starmer's 'warm rapport' during Buckingham Palace meetings

King Charles is set to welcome a fourth prime minister in less than four years, following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.

The King and Sir Keir are understood to have developed a notably warm and respectful rapport during their time working closely together, with shared interests in social issues and public service often shaping their regular discussions.

Since becoming prime minister in July 2024, Sir Keir has met the King for their customary Wednesday audiences at Buckingham Palace.

They are believed to have discussed a range of global concerns, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and relations with US President Donald Trump.

Sir Keir, who was knighted by the then Prince Charles in 2014 for his services to criminal justice, once recalled the King’s characteristic empathy during their early encounters, including a remark that the new prime minister must have been “utterly exhausted and nearly on your knees” given the demands of office.

The relationship between the two has also been marked by mutual respect on environmental issues.

He has previously praised King Charles for his commitment to climate action and social fairness, describing him as a “powerful voice” for environmental awareness long before it became mainstream.

Historian Ed Owens shared that there appears to be “a meeting of minds” between the two on key social questions, reflecting a shared outlook that has helped shape their private exchanges.

The King’s recent state visit to the United States further showed his diplomatic role on the global stage, with palace aides emphasising that such engagements are carried out at the request of the government and are not intended to compete with the prime minister’s role.

While Sir Keir has previously expressed support for republican ideas earlier in his career, he has since spoken warmly of the monarchy, attending major royal occasions including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and King Charles’s coronation.