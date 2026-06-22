Prince William's big day celebrated with Abbey Bells and personal message

Prince William marked his birthday with a series of reflections and tributes.

The Prince shared highlights from his long-running conservation work with United for Wildlife and receiving warm messages from across the public sphere including his beloved football club, Aston Villa.

He posted a personal message recalling a major milestone in his environmental advocacy, writing that “ten years ago” the United for Wildlife Buckingham Palace Declaration brought together the global transport industry in a united effort to shut down trafficking routes used in the illegal wildlife trade.

William said the initiative has continued to evolve, adding that at this year’s London Climate Action Week, United for Wildlife is now helping “set the course for the years ahead.”

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, innovation and bold action, urging continued efforts to make wildlife conservation a shared global responsibility.

Alongside the conservation milestone, the Prince also received a birthday tribute from Aston Villa, the football club he has long supported.

Westminster Abbey has joined in marking the Prince of Wales’s birthday, sending warm wishes and announcing a special tribute in his honour.

“Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today,” the Abbey tweeted, writing that bells will be rung at 12:30pm as part of the celebrations.