Kensington Palace shares major win for Prince William amid family drama

Prince William appears to be dismissing all notions of a possible involvement in a family reunion as he shifts focus on important matters at hand.

The Prince of Wales has been working hard at advocating the protection of the natural environment including wildlife and now he is making bold statement about how the businesses need to change its course amid this crucial time.

Amid the furore of meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles, Kensington Palace shared William’s accomplishment after decade-long efforts.

The future King was joined by host June Sarpong OBE and actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Watson for a conversation about the natural world and our shared responsibility to protect it at the United for Wildlife Business Forum in London.

A message form William was highlighted where he revealed how they had begun their campaign with 40 business leaders and it has gone up to 300 now.

“Ten years ago, I sat with a number of these wonderful people in this room, we went to be as bold as we could be in terms of reaching out to parts of society that probably hadn’t been included in all the conversations around nature and the environment,” he said.

“We started with 40 business leaders, we’re now, as you can see, nearly 300.”

William stressed that the collaboration has been amazing, especially since many of them are “competitors”. Hence, he emphasised that getting over those hurdles to “fix your planet” will make the business “stronger, better, more resilient and also protect your reputations long-term”.

The clip also featured a quote from Benedict Cumberbatch, who seemed to have repeated the words of King Charles.

“It’s time to make some positive noise, we can all make a difference. Every single one of us. ‘We are still a part of nature not apart from it’ and that if we learn to live in harmony with it, green is the new gold,” he said.

The particular highlight could be a conscious decision to include, serving as a reminder for the moanrch, to shift his attention back to key matters rather than indulge in a family reunion with someone William reportedly still does not trust.