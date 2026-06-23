Prince William, Kate face 'bombshell' moment days before Harry's arrival

Princess Kate proved her loyalty once again by standing with her husband, Prince William, in times of chaos.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' bond has grown with the passage of time, especially after Catherine's cancer journey.

Throughout that period, William made sure to protect her and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, with protective measures.

William and Kate were last seen at Royal Ascot together, beaming and thriving in life following the hardest chapter of their lives.

An insider told Closer that the royal couple was at odds over their firstborn Prince George's educational institution.

It was reported that Kate wanted her son to get enrolled in a co-ed school, but in the end, she understood William and chose Eton.

The source said, "They made the choice together, and it’s going to be a completely new chapter for their family – it feels like a bombshell moment."

"If she had dug in her heels and refused, odds are William would have conceded because, at the end of the day, her happiness matters more to him than anything. And that is true of Kate too - she always wants what is best for William," the report stated.

Even now, as per sources, tensions are at an all-time high inside the Palace due to Prince Harry and his family's reported UK return.

The Sussexes' comeback is "bringing up a lot of complicated emotions. But it’s something they can talk about, it’s a burden they can share together."

But, an insider said that William and Kate are positive to surpass every obstacle on their way.